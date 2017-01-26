Police aren’t sure what led to the confrontation between the victim and suspect.
A man was stabbed in the neck overnight while sleeping in the entryway of a building on Capitol Hill, according to Seattle police.
The assailant jammed a pen in the victim’s neck as he slept around 4 a.m., and fled.
The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries.
A search for the assailant was unsuccessful. Investigators do not know what led to the confrontation, police said.
