Police aren’t sure what led to the confrontation between the victim and suspect.

A man was stabbed in the neck overnight while sleeping in the entryway of a building on Capitol Hill, according to Seattle police.

The assailant jammed a pen in the victim’s neck as he slept around 4 a.m., and fled.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries.

A search for the assailant was unsuccessful. Investigators do not know what led to the confrontation, police said.