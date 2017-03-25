A 22-year-old man was stabbed in downtown Seattle on Saturday evening, and was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The incident reportedly occurred in the 1500 block of Third Avenue, and police said one suspect is in custody.

No further information was immediately available.