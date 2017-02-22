Federal Way police say the man kidnapped his ex-girlfriend, forced her to point out where another former boyfriend lives, and shot that man’s father before fleeing. The suspect’s pickup was found in Moses Lake.

Federal Way police have obtained a warrant to arrest a 23-year-old man suspected of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and shooting the father of the woman’s former boyfriend, who was his intended target.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a 911 call about shots being fired at an apartment complex in the 1900 block of Southwest Campus Drive, police spokeswoman Cathy Schrock wrote in a news release. Officers found a 50-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in a car at the complex, and he was taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries but is expected to survive, the release says.

Police learned that Ivan Alfonso Sosa Aquinaga kidnapped the woman and forced her to point out where another former boyfriend lived, says the release. That man was Sosa Aquinaga’s intended target but he ended up shooting the man’s father instead, police say.

The female victim was released unharmed in Sunnyside, Yakima County, and Sosa Aquinaga’s GMC pickup was found Monday in Moses Lake, Schrock wrote in the release.

He is wanted on investigation of first-degree assault and kidnapping, according to Schrock.

Sosa Aquinaga is described as 6-feet-2, 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has the word “Sosa” tattooed on his back, at the base of his neck, according to the news release.

Sosa Aquinaga is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip at https://safecityfw.com