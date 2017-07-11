Police promise more details later about the incident, the third officer-involved shooting in the Puget Sound area since Saturday. Two men were killed in the two earlier shootings, one near Lacey and the other in Eagle Harbor off Bainbridge Island.

An Oak Harbor man was shot and wounded by police Tuesday morning in downtown Oak Harbor, according to a news release from Police Chief Kevin Dresker.

The shooting happened around 9 a.m., and the injured man was taken to a hospital, the release says. Oak Harbor police have requested the assistance of the Skagit Valley SMART team, a multiagency response team, to investigate the officer-involved shooting, according to the release.

No other information was immediately available, but police in the Whidbey Island town said they would provide updates later in the day.

The officer-involved shooting is the third in the Puget Sound area since Saturday. The two other shootings — near Lacey and off Bainbridge Island — were fatal.

Michael Rude, a 22-year-old National Guard reservist from Kent, was identified as the man killed Saturday by a Washington State Patrol trooper on Interstate 5 near Lacey.

Rude called 911 shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday and told the dispatcher he was suicidal, armed with a knife and wanted to attack officers, the State Patrol said.

He allegedly got out of his car on southbound I-5 near the main gate for Joint Base Lewis-McChord and advanced on troopers with a knife, the State Patrol says. He was fatally shot by an 18-year veteran of the State Patrol.

Robert “Bob” Yeiser, 34, was fatally shot by a Kitsap County SWAT team around 12:30 a.m. Sunday after allegedly firing random shots at the shoreline and at officers over four hours from his boat on Eagle Harbor.