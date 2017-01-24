Josh Dukes, 34, was moved out of intensive care, according to a spokeswoman with Harborview Medical Center

The 34-year-old man shot in the abdomen Friday at a protest outside the University of Washington appearance by Milo Yiannopoulos has improved to satisfactory condition, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Susan Gregg, of Harborview Medical Center, said in a statement that the victim, identified as Josh Dukes, was transferred out of intensive care while his condition continued to improve.

Dukes is a Seattle computer-security engineer and a member of the Industrial Workers of the World (IWW) General Defense Committee. He was shot Friday night as protesters clashed outside Kane Hall on UW’s campus, where Yiannopoulos, a right-wing editor of Breitbart News, was giving a speech.

The alleged shooter later turned himself in to police but was released after he claimed he had acted in self-defense. The Seattle Times is not naming the man because he has not been charged with a crime.