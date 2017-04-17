The woman called police and claimed she was responsible for the shooting, Seattle police say. The man has been hospitalized.

A 32-year-old man was shot several times late Monday morning in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Seattle police say the man’s injuries are not life-threatening, and he was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Police are interviewing a 19-year-old woman who claimed she was the shooter.

Witnesses reported seeing a woman run away after the shooting at about 11 a.m. in the 100 block of Melrose Avenue East.

Later, a woman called police and said she was responsible.

Witnesses also reported seeing the victim toss a gun into the bushes not far from where he was found.