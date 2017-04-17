The woman called police and claimed she was responsible for the shooting, Seattle police say. The man has been hospitalized.
A 32-year-old man was shot several times late Monday morning in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.
Seattle police say the man’s injuries are not life-threatening, and he was taken to Harborview Medical Center.
Police are interviewing a 19-year-old woman who claimed she was the shooter.
Witnesses reported seeing a woman run away after the shooting at about 11 a.m. in the 100 block of Melrose Avenue East.
Most Read Stories
- If former Seahawk Marshawn Lynch comes back to NFL, don’t expect happy return | Matt Calkins
- Sister of NBA star Isaiah Thomas is killed in I-5 crash
- Kirkland couple dead in apparent murder-suicide
- Ichiro, returning to Safeco Field to play against the Mariners, still doing his thing
- Former Seattle Mayor Mike McGinn to run against incumbent Ed Murray VIEW
Later, a woman called police and said she was responsible.
Witnesses also reported seeing the victim toss a gun into the bushes not far from where he was found.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.