A 23-year-old man was shot — with the Medical Examiner’s Officer called — Friday evening near Rainier Playfield.

A 23-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound — with the Seattle Fire Department reporting the Medical Examiner’s Office was requested — just before 7 p.m. near 36th Avenue South and South Oregon Street.

That location abuts Rainier Playfield to the south.

Seattle police say detectives are en route to Columbia City and will update when more information is available. The identity of the victim was not immediately available, though a Fire Department official said he was 23 years old.

The shooting took place a block away from another shooting Sunday evening on South Oregon Street. A 32-year-old died from multiple gunshot wounds. A second male also was struck by gunfire, taken to Harborview Medical Center by an acquaintance and later interviewed by detective.

David Sandler, who lives nearby, said about Friday’s incident, “It was rapid fire. One shot after another, just like Sunday. I thought it was a firecracker. No way there would be more gunfire here. It’s really disturbing.”

Sandler said that Friday’s night he could see the victim’s body in the street, covered.