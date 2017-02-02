The victim claims he was shot by an unknown gunman in a mask.
Seattle police are investigating a shooting that left a man with a gunshot wound to the leg on Wednesday night in Sodo.
The victim, a 49-year-old man, said a masked man shot him around 8:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Fourth Avenue South, just east of CenturyLink Field. The man was shot twice in the leg, wounds police said were non-life-threatening.
Witnesses from a nearby homeless encampment gave differing accounts of what had led up to the shooting and the man refused to provide additional details.
