Seattle police were investigating a shooting in South Seattle Sunday night that sent a man to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, the Police Department reported on Twitter.

The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. in the area of South Oregon Street and 37th Avenue South.

Medics treated a man about 30 years old who was described as in critical condition, according to a Seattle Fire Department posting on Twitter.

No details were available on the search for the shooter.

The victim was sprawled motionless in the middle of the street, a crowd of medics and firefighters performing first aid and CPR.

Officers placed numbered placards on the ground to mark shell casings and other evidence.

The shooting occurred next to Rainier Playfield where children were playing.

Two young men, sitting on bleachers next to a basketball court, were taking a water break from a game when “It lit up like it was the Fourth of July,” said one of the men.

The man would not give his name, and a police officer asked a reporter to step away because the man was a witness and hadn’t spoken to detectives yet. After that, the man declined to answer questions.

Police were looking at several vehicles inside a yellow-taped perimeter that included most of the block, including a black sport-utility vehicle parked askew in the street a few hundred feet from where the man lay injured.

Gena Bacani, who lives across the street from the park, said a rattle of gunfire woke her. “I knew it wasn’t fireworks,” she said. “That was last week.”

She ran outside to see parents grabbing their children and driving away from the park, which includes a playground and several ballfields. “There was a lot of kids,” she said.