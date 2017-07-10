A second victim, who survived, was found after he was taken by acquaintances to Harborview Medical Center.

Seattle homicide detectives are investigating a shooting on Sunday in South Seattle that left one man dead and another injured.

The shooting occurred shortly after 7 p.m. in the 3700 block of South Oregon Street, police said.

Responding officers found a 32-year-old man who had been shot multiple times, police said. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died from his wounds. A second male victim was located after he was taken to Harborview by acquaintances, police said. The surviving victim was interviewed by detectives, police said.

This remains an active and ongoing homicide investigation, police said. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Seattle police.