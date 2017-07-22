Witnesses called 911 after they saw a confrontation between two men that ended with the shooting.
A man was shot in the leg in Virgil Flaim Park off Lake City Way just before 1 p.m. Saturday, police said.
His injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.
Witnesses called 911 after they saw a confrontation between two men that ended with the shooting. Arriving at the park, which is at 2700 N.E. 123rd St., police officers found the wounded man.
Police said witnesses told them the confrontation may have started because the victim owed the other man money. The shooter, described by witnesses as having a silver handgun, sped away in a silver SUV.
Most Read Stories
- 83-year-old woman sexually assaulted in SeaTac assisted-living facility; assailant sought
- Put down that cellphone; distracted-driving law is here
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Trade analysis: Mariners deal a top prospect in Tyler O'Neill but leave their biggest hole unfilled
- Illicit skatepark on Green Lake’s Duck Island: Cops called on bowl built in bird habitat WATCH
Police provided first aid until medics arrived to take the victim to Harborview Medical Center.
No one has been arrested.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.