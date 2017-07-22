Witnesses called 911 after they saw a confrontation between two men that ended with the shooting.

A man was shot in the leg in Virgil Flaim Park off Lake City Way just before 1 p.m. Saturday, police said.

His injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Witnesses called 911 after they saw a confrontation between two men that ended with the shooting. Arriving at the park, which is at 2700 N.E. 123rd St., police officers found the wounded man.

Police said witnesses told them the confrontation may have started because the victim owed the other man money. The shooter, described by witnesses as having a silver handgun, sped away in a silver SUV.

Police provided first aid until medics arrived to take the victim to Harborview Medical Center.

No one has been arrested.