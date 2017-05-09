Snohomish County sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for the shooter.

Snohomish County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a male who shot a man in the leg Tuesday afternoon just south of Everett.

The shooting was reported just after 2 p.m. at the 12800 block of Eighth Avenue West, just west of Interstate 5. The victim, man in his 20s, is being transported to Harborview Regional Medical Center in Seattle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect was last seen running on 128th Street Southwest east toward I-5. The shooter apparently knows the victim, the sheriff’s office said.