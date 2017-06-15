The victim told officers he “didn’t break into that guy’s car” when police responded to the shooting around 2 a.m.
A man who was shot in the leg during a dispute with another man on Capitol Hill early Thursday morning may have been prowling cars, Seattle police say.
The victim, 24, told police he “didn’t break into that guy’s car” when officers responded to the shooting around 2 a.m. in the 1700 block of 12th Avenue. Police tended to the victim until firefighters arrived and took him to the hospital.
Witnesses told police the gunman ran off after the shooting, according to a police news release.
Police say the victim may have been attempting to break into parked cars, although they were unable to find any prowled vehicles in the area.
