Man shot in face in drive-by at crosswalk; victim says he didn’t know his assailants
YAKIMA (AP)— The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot in the face while waiting at a crosswalk.
Deputies were called to the area near Highway 97 at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday. The 24-year-old victim was from the Toppenish, Washington, area.
Deputies say the victim and a relative were waiting to cross the road when a silver sedan carrying four people drove by. Someone in the back seat leaned out and yelled something at the victim before pulling out a pistol and opening fire.
At least five shots were fired and one struck the victim in the face.
The victim didn’t know the suspects and officials don’t think it was gang related.
The man was treated at the Toppenish Hospital before being flown to a Seattle hospital for surgery.
No suspects were immediately identified.
