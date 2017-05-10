The victim was taken to Harborview with serious injuries; police are looking for a suspect after the shooting early Wednesday.

Seattle police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in Belltown early Wednesday.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries, according to police. Medics responded to the shooting near First Avenue and Clay Street at 3:16 a.m.

Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O’Toole said last week she was “outraged” after a spate of shootings in Seattle.

On Friday, another man was shot in Belltown, after at least three others across Seattle — from the University District to Columbia City to a bakery on Rainier Avenue South — that had left four people injured and a woman dead in two days.

Early Sunday, two men were shot in separate incidents on First Hill and Beacon Hill, police said. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.