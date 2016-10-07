Three nearby schools in Auburn were ordered into a brief lockdown as a precautionary measure after the shooting.
A man was killed in a Friday morning shooting near 24th Street and F Street Southeast in Auburn, said Cmdr. Steve Stocker of the Auburn Police Department.
Three nearby schools — Olympic Middle, Pioneer Elementary and Terminal Park Elementary — were briefly ordered into lockdown as a precautionary measure, police said. The lockdown has been lifted.
A search is under way for the suspect involved in the shooting.
Police first tweeted Friday morning that the victim was injured in the shooting.
Most Read Stories
- Archbishop Murphy now 3-0 in forfeits after Granite Falls opts not to play
- Ferry crashes into Bainbridge ferry dock, expect delays
- Redhook’s owner lays off half of Woodinville brewery production staff
- Want to keep your home burglar-proof? Here are some tips, from a burglar. | PNW Magazine
- Donald Trump’s slip in polls worries GOP about congressional races
No other details were immediately available.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.