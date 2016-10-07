Three nearby schools in Auburn were ordered into a brief lockdown as a precautionary measure after the shooting.

A man was killed in a Friday morning shooting near 24th Street and F Street Southeast in Auburn, said Cmdr. Steve Stocker of the Auburn Police Department.

Three nearby schools — Olympic Middle, Pioneer Elementary and Terminal Park Elementary — were briefly ordered into lockdown as a precautionary measure, police said. The lockdown has been lifted.

A search is under way for the suspect involved in the shooting.

Police first tweeted Friday morning that the victim was injured in the shooting.

No other details were immediately available.