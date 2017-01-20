The man was wounded somewhere near Aurora Avenue North and North 104th Street just before 2:30 p.m.

Share story

By
 

A man suffered a gunshot wound to his arm on Friday afternoon and was taken to Harborview Medical Center, according to Seattle police.

The man was wounded somewhere near Aurora Avenue North and North 104th Street just before 2:30 p.m. No other details were immediately available.

Seattle Times staff