CrimeLocal News Man shot in arm on Aurora Avenue North Originally published January 20, 2017 at 2:49 pm The man was wounded somewhere near Aurora Avenue North and North 104th Street just before 2:30 p.m. Share story By Seattle Times staff A man suffered a gunshot wound to his arm on Friday afternoon and was taken to Harborview Medical Center, according to Seattle police. The man was wounded somewhere near Aurora Avenue North and North 104th Street just before 2:30 p.m. No other details were immediately available. Seattle Times staff
