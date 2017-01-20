The man was wounded near Aurora Avenue North and North 105th Street just after 2 p.m.
A man was shot Friday afternoon and was taken to Harborview Medical Center, according to Seattle police.
The 24-year-old man was wounded near Aurora Avenue North and North 105th Street just after 2 p.m. Police say he was hit in the abdomen and suffered a life-threatening wound.
It wasn’t immediately known if police had identified a suspect.
