The detectives went to the home Wednesday to talk to the man who lives there about a suspicious death that took place in August.
A man who was shot by police in Kent has died of his injuries.
KOMO reports that the man, who has not been identified, was shot Wednesday when detectives arrived at his home with a warrant, and authorities say the man came to the door with a gun.
The detectives wanted to talk to the man who lives there about a suspicious death that took place in August.
Medics stabilized the man, then loaded him into an ambulance to fly him by helicopter to Harborview Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition. He died a few hours later.
