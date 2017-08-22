Police said they are searching for two suspects after the early-morning shooting Tuesday.
A 31-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest early Tuesday morning at homeless camp in Sodo, police said.
Officers responded to reports of shots fired at the camp, at First Avenue South and South Spokane Street, just before 5 a.m. and found the wounded man, according to a news release from Seattle police.
He was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said. He later died at the hospital.
Police said they are searching for two suspects.
Most Read Stories
- Look back at our live coverage of the solar eclipse WATCH
- Solar eclipse’s tides blamed for broken net, up to 305,000 Atlantic salmon dumped into waters near San Juans
- Your guide to enjoying the eclipse from Seattle
- 3 surprising Seattle restaurant closures — plus 11 more
- Watch: Alaska Airlines flight offers dramatic view of solar eclipse WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.