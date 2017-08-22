Police said they are searching for two suspects after the early-morning shooting Tuesday.

A 31-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest early Tuesday morning at homeless camp in Sodo, police said.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at the camp, at First Avenue South and South Spokane Street, just before 5 a.m. and found the wounded man, according to a news release from Seattle police.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said. He later died at the hospital.

Police said they are searching for two suspects.