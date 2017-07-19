The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center after being shot in the back in Ballard's Golden Gardens Park.
A man was shot in the back at Golden Gardens Park just after midnight Wednesday, police said.
The Seattle Police Department tweeted at 12:11 a.m. Wednesday that a man was shot in the back at 8498 Seaview Place N.W. in Ballard’s Golden Gardens Park and was taken to Harborview Medical Center.
No other information was immediately available Wednesday morning.
