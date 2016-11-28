The victim was shot in the hip after he answered the door to his room around 5:40 a.m.

Seattle police are searching for a man who shot another man early Monday morning at a North Seattle motel.

Police say the victim, 34, called 911 around 5:40 a.m. to report he had been shot after he answered the door to his room near North 120th Street and Aurora Avenue North. Witnesses later told police two or three males had driven up to the motel in a gray sedan and then left the area in an unknown direction immediately after the shooting.

The victim suffered what police called a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hip. He is being treated at to Harborview Medical Center.