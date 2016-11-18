The man opened fire after he was asked to remove his mask, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says.

No one was injured after an man fired a gunshot at a clerk during a convenience-store robbery Thursday night near Everett, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man walked into the store at 11801 Highway 99 around 8:30 p.m. wearing a military-style balaclava over his face, the sheriff’s office said. The clerk asked the man to remove his mask, and when he refused, the clerk went to call 911.

The man then fired a gunshot at the clerk, but missed. He fled after stealing a beer, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies and K-9 units searched the area but were unable to find a suspect. Witnesses at a nearby hardware store said they saw the man in the parking lot firing gunshots into the air, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the robbery is asked to call the sheriff’s anonymous tip line at 425-388-3845.