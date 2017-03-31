Nicholas Windsor Anderson was convicted by a jury earlier this month of four counts of vehicular homicide and one count of vehicular assault, both while driving under the influence, and one count of reckless driving.

A 40-year-old man was sentenced to more than 50 years in prison Friday, stemming from a car crash that killed four of his passengers and injured a fifth, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Nicholas Windsor Anderson was convicted by a jury earlier this month of four counts of vehicular homicide and one count of vehicular assault, both while driving under the influence, and one count of reckless driving.

Anderson was under the influence of alcohol and driving at a high rate of speed on Auburn Way South on Oct. 25, 2014, when the car he was driving went off the road and into a ditch before slamming into a tree and three utility boxes, the prosecutor’s office said.

On Friday, King County Superior Court Judge Cheryl Carey imposed an exceptional sentence of 592 months, consecutive to 364 days, according to the prosecutor’s office.