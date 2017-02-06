The Seattle man was convicted in December of strangling the woman in a vacant Bellevue apartment, his third strike under the state’s three-strikes law.

A 37-year-old Seattle man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder domestic violence, his third strike under the state’s Persistent Offender Act.

Justin Matthew Bacani strangled his girlfriend and left her body in a vacant apartment in Bellevue on Feb. 2, 2015, and was charged that June. He was sentenced to life in prison on Jan. 27.

Under state law, only crimes considered serious violent offenses count as strikes. Bacani’s first strike came in 2005, when he was convicted of second-degree robbery. His second strike was a 2010 conviction for second-degree assault domestic violence, court records show.

Bacani has a violent criminal history spanning more than two decades, according to court records. Several women, including Bacani’s mother, have obtained protection orders against him, according to court records and charging documents detailing the death of Bacani’s girlfriend, Annelise Harrison, 29.

Maintenance workers investigating the cause of a sewer backup at The Ridgedale Apartments, in the 14000 block of Southeast Sixth Street, found Harrison’s body in the bathroom of a ground-floor unit five days after she was killed, the charges say.

The apartment, which was being remodeled, showed numerous signs of a struggle on the newly painted walls and baseboards as well as the laminate flooring, with several “swipe marks” indicating someone had tried to clean up blood, according to the charges.

Bacani made three 911 calls the night of Harrison’s death in an apparent effort to cover his tracks, though police said at the time the calls actually created a trail. Bacani’s DNA was found at the murder scene and police used cellphone records and video surveillance footage from transit centers to plot his whereabouts before and after Harrison’s death.