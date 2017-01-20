A Washington State Trooper caught Martin Briand with nearly 60 kilos of cocaine in 2009 at the Skagit Regional Airport.

After six years on the run, a dual citizen of Canada and France has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of conspiring to distribute cocaine.

U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes says Martin Briand was identified in 2009 as a person involved with smuggling cocaine into Canada.

A warrant was issued for Briand’s arrest in 2009 following the seizure of more 59 kilos of cocaine.

Briand was arrested in 2015 when he arrived at the Vancouver, B.C., International Airport from France.

Hayes says Briand made 29 flights in a chartered aircraft between Point Roberts, Washington to points south. On his final trip, a Washington State Trooper caught him with nearly 60 kilos, or more than 132 pounds, of cocaine at the Skagit Regional Airport in Burlington.

Briand fled to Canada and was arrested in 2015. He was transferred to the U.S. in 2016.