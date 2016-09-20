Traffic on southbound Interstate 5 is back up as investigators look into the shooting.

The Washington State Patrol is investigating a reported shooting in a car on southbound Interstate 5 in South Everett.

The State Patrol says the shooting was initially described as self-inflicted, according to a tweet. There was also a woman in the car with the man, the State Patrol said.

The shooting scene is at 128th Street Southeast. Traffic is backed up as investigators work the scene.

Seattle Times staff