Traffic on southbound Interstate 5 is back up as investigators look into the shooting.
The Washington State Patrol is investigating a reported shooting in a car on southbound Interstate 5 in South Everett.
The State Patrol says the shooting was initially described as self-inflicted, according to a tweet. There was also a woman in the car with the man, the State Patrol said.
The shooting scene is at 128th Street Southeast. Traffic is backed up as investigators work the scene.
