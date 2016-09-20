Traffic on southbound Interstate 5 is back up as investigators look into the shooting.

The Washington State Patrol is investigating a reported shooting in a car on southbound Interstate 5 in South Everett.

The State Patrol says the shooting was initially described as self-inflicted, according to a tweet. There was also a woman in the car with the man, the State Patrol said.

The shooting scene is at 128th Street Southeast. Traffic is backed up as investigators work the scene.