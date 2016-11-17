The Los Angeles man had been serving a life sentence in Canada for killing a Victoria, B.C., woman in May 1978. Prosecutors say the two homicide cases are related.

PORT ANGELES — A man paroled after serving 37 years for a murder in Canada has been arrested for another 1978 killing in Washington state.

The Peninsula Daily News reports that 58-year-old Tommy J. Ross Jr. was arrested last week by Whatcom County sheriff’s deputies in Blaine after he was released on parole and deported by Canadian authorities.

Ross is being held in Clallam County Jail on investigation of murder in the death of 20-year-old Janet Bowcutt. She was found strangled in her Port Angeles apartment in April 1978.

The Los Angeles man had been serving a life sentence in Canada for killing Janice Forbes, of Victoria, B.C., in May 1978. Clallam County prosecutors said Wednesday they believe the two cases are related.

At a hearing Wednesday, a judge found probable cause to hold Ross and set bail at $1.5 million.

Defense attorney Harry Gasnick argued that Ross’ arrest warrant had been quashed in 2014.