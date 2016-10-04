Brandon Perry, 27, was identified as the man fatally shot in Pioneer Square early Sunday.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified Brandon Perry as the man found fatally shot early Sunday in a Pioneer Square parking lot.

Perry, 27, died from a gunshot wound to the head and his death has been ruled a homicide, according to death investigators.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday as bars and nightclubs in the neighborhood were getting ready to close, Seattle police said at the time. Officers, who were already in the area near Occidental Square park, heard several gunshots and found Perry on the ground in a parking lot at Occidental Way South and South Washington Street, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at Harborview Medical Center.

No suspect information was released by police. Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s violent crime tip line, 206-233-5000.