The injured man set off a bomb scare at MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup when bomb-making materials were found in his truck, police said.

An 18-year-old man injured in an explosion on Sunday had planned to set off a pipe bomb at his ex-girlfriend’s home when it prematurely exploded in his truck, Puyallup police said.

The injured man drove himself to MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital around 4 a.m. Sunday, triggering a bomb scare at the Puyallup hospital after police spotted bomb-making components in the vehicle, police said.

Police checked the man’s truck in the parking lot and determined that an explosive device had detonated either in or near it before it arrived at the hospital. Remnants of the device were in the car, and the driver’s side was caved in with the side mirror missing, police said.

No explosives were found in the vehicle.

Police say the 18-year-old man told them police he had been planning to set off a pipe bomb at his ex-girlfriend’s home, but the device exploded in the back seat of his truck. The man suffered a severe injury to his hand and was later transferred from the Puyallup hospital to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

A second man, 22, a passenger in the truck, suffered internal injuries from the blast and was treated at MultiCare Good Samaritan. He was later taken into custody, according to police.

Police say the explosion occurred in the 700 block of 13th Street Southwest in Puyallup.