The man held in the Snohomish County Jail had accompanied his uncle to the woman’s home to do construction work. The woman’s daughter, who also was attacked, remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

An Everett man, 31, has been booked into the Snohomish County Jail for investigation of first-degree murder, after the killing Sunday of a 78-year-old Snohomish woman and an assault on her daughter, 63, according to authorities.

The daughter remained in the hospital Monday with life-threatening injuries.

A 46-year-old man who authorities said witnessed the violence was also taken into custody and booked on outstanding warrants. That witness, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, had been hired to do construction work on a bathroom at the women’s residence and brought along the younger man, his nephew, to help.

The younger man is believed to have attacked the women with a carpet knife at the home in the 12100 block of 212th Street Southeast, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Both men fled the scene. Deputies responded about 3 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office said the uncle told detectives his nephew threw the knife out of the vehicle as they were driving. Detectives found the nephew at home in Everett. He was arrested about 4 p.m.

Identification of the dead woman and how she died will be determined by the Snohomish County medical examiner.