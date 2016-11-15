Authorities say two men went to the Tracyton home of 89-year-old Robert Hood in December, beat him up and stole from him. They then returned to try to hide Hood’s body.

PORT ORCHARD — A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to 37 ½ years in prison in the fatal robbery of an 89-year-old man whose body was found in a container behind a home in north Mason County.

The Kitsap Sun reports that Joshua Rodgers-Jones received the maximum sentence for first-degree murder in Kitsap County Superior Court Monday.

He’s the fourth man to be sentenced in the case. By pleading guilty, Rodgers-Jones avoided the possibility of a lengthier sentence. His co-defendant Robert Lee Pry received nearly 80 years in prison after a jury convicted him of first-degree murder.

Pry was tried with two men, who received 13 years and 8 ½ years for their role in Hood’s death.