A man in his 20s was fatally shot about 2 a.m. Sunday at a Redmond apartment complex.

Fire crews responded to a fire alarm at a large apartment recreation room, at 16800 N.E. 39th Court, where a party was being held, attended by about 100 people.

There was no fire, and it seemed people smoking indoors had set off the alarm.

Shortly after, firefighters heard what sounded like a gunshot and called for medical assistance and police backup.

The crowd dispersed and arriving police found the man dead from a gunshot wound just outside the recreation building.

Redmond police set up a perimeter and searched the area with the help of Bellevue and Kirkland police.

No arrest was made, but Redmond police say they do not believe there is an imminent threat to surrounding residences.

Police are interviewing witnesses and ask people to help circulate their call for tips and help in finding the shooter. Police ask anyone with information about the incident or who attended the party to contact Detective Bollerud at 425-556- 2500.