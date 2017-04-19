John Mellgren faces between 17 and 22 years in prison now that he’s been convicted of attempted murder in the 2016 attack.

SPOKANE — One of three suspects in the baseball-bat beating of an Eastern Washington University student has been convicted of attempted murder.

The Spokesman-Review reported Tuesday that John Mellgren was found guilty and will be sentenced in late May.

One of the other suspects, Damian Dunigan, will be tried in June. The third suspect remains at large.

Mellgren and Dunigan are accused of hitting Robert Schreiber multiple times in the head with an aluminum bat in October 2016.

Officials say Schreiber, a member of the university’s track team, suffered severe injuries.

