YAKIMA — Police in Yakima are investigating after a 59-year-old man was found dead at his home, just after his burned truck was discovered near Wapato.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that authorities have not released the man’s identity. Yakima police spokesman Mike Bastinelli said he appeared to have suffered severe blunt-force trauma, and the death does not appear to be random.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

Police said they didn’t immediately know how the man wound up dead outside his home. They went to the residence Sunday after receiving a call that his burned-out truck had been found near Wapato.