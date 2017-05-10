The 30-year-old man was fatally shot in the head outside a White Center bar after he intervened in a bar fight.

James C. Little Jr. has been identified by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office as the 30-year-old man fatally shot outside a White Center bar on Sunday.

He died from a gunshot wound to the head and his death was ruled a homicide, death investigators said.

A dispute started inside the Taradise Cafe, where two women fought in the bathroom, before moving into the bar and then spilling into the street in front of the establishment in the 9800 block of 16th Avenue Southwest, a King County sheriff’s spokeswoman said.

Little, who had been inside the bar, went outside to talk to one of the women in the dispute when a man in a hoodie walked up and shot Little once in the head around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.

No arrests have been made.