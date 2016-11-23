The 31-year-old man died from multiple gunshot wounds a day after he was shot on a Seattle street corner.

A 31-year-old man died at Harborview Medical Center last week after he was shot multiple times on a Capitol Hill street corner Nov. 13, according to Seattle police.

Witnesses told officers that a gunman ran up to the victim at 1:34 a.m. Nov. 13 at East Olive Way and 13th Avenue, fired at him and then fled in a white SUV, police said in an item posted on the department’s online blotter.

The witnesses were unable to provide a detailed suspect description. Police are asking anyone with information to call the violent crime tip line, 206-233-5000.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the shooting victim as Jacob Osborn-Bash. He died from multiple gunshot wounds Nov. 14 and his death has been ruled a homicide.