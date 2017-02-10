The suspect in the shooting is a man in his mid-20s, police said.
TACOMA — Tacoma police say a man was shot and killed in the city’s West End.
The News Tribune reports that the man was shot in the neck at about 8:35 p.m. Thursday.
Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool says the victim was in his 30s.
She says the suspect in the shooting is a man in his mid-20s. It is unknown whether he has been apprehended.
