The suspect in the shooting is a man in his mid-20s, police said.

TACOMA — Tacoma police say a man was shot and killed in the city’s West End.

The News Tribune reports that the man was shot in the neck at about 8:35 p.m. Thursday.

Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool says the victim was in his 30s.

She says the suspect in the shooting is a man in his mid-20s. It is unknown whether he has been apprehended.