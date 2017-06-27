Des Moines police say Giovonn Joseph-McDade led Kent police on a pursuit, then tried to ram one officer with his vehicle. The 20-year-old was fatally shot early Saturday and died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The 20-year-old man fatally shot early Saturday by Kent police has been identified as Giovonn Joseph-McDade, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Joseph-McDade died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death has been ruled a homicide, say death investigators.

A Kent police officer attempted to pull a vehicle over for a traffic violation in the 25400 block of block of 104th Avenue Southeast around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, according to Des Moines police, who are investigating the shooting. The driver sped off, with speeds reaching at least 60 mph, according to a police radio transmission released to the media.

An officer involved in the car chase was unsuccessful in stopping the vehicle using what police described as a pursuit intervention technique and the vehicle ended up turning down a dead-end street at 99th Avenue and South 244th Street, according to a news release issued by Des Moines police,

Police say the driver attempted to ram one officer with his vehicle and another officer opened fire, hitting the driver.

Officers summoned medics and began administering first aid, but Joseph-McDade died at the scene, the news release says.

Both Kent police officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave, as is standard in officer-involved shootings. Their names have not been released.

The shooting was the third deadly police use-of-force incident in King County in less than two weeks.

A King County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed Tommy Le, 20, in Burien around midnight June 13, after officials said he charged at deputies with a pen they mistook for a knife. On June 18, two Seattle police officers fatally shot Charleena Lyles, 30, in her apartment after the officers said she lunged at them with a knife