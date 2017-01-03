The victim was found early Sunday after someone set off a fire alarm in a recreation room at a Redmond apartment complex.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified Adrian Anguiano as the man who was fatally shot at a Redmond apartment complex early on New Year’s Day.

Anguiano, 20, died from a gunshot wound to the neck and his death has been ruled a homicide, according to death investigators.

Redmond firefighters responded to a fire alarm set off inside a large recreation room at the complex at 16800 N.E. 39th Court around 2 a.m. Sunday, police said. They didn’t find a fire but determined the alarm was likely set off by people smoking indoors.

While on scene, firefighters heard what sounded like a gunshot and called for police backup and medical assistance. Arriving officers found Anguiano dead from a gunshot wound just outside the recreation building, where a party had been under way.

No arrests have been made.