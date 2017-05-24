The 23-year-old was shot while at a large gathering on the beach near 62nd Avenue Southwest and Alki Avenue Southwest just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The man who was fatally shot Tuesday night at Alki Beach has been identified as Jordan D. Thomas, 23, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Thomas died from multiple gunshot wounds, the medical examiner said. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Thomas was shot while at a large gathering on the beach near 62nd Avenue Southwest and Alki Avenue Southwest just before 9 p.m., said Seattle police. He later died at Harborview Medical Center.

Police have not released suspect information, except to say the person or people who fired the shots left the scene in a vehicle.