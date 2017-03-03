A 25-year-old Federal Way man was charged Friday with first-degree murder, accused of ambushing and fatally shooting another man in January in order to rob him.

A white Buick with a missing fender and a stolen amplifier were among the clues that led Federal Way police to arrest a man who is accused of ambushing and shooting a 27-year-old in the back of the head in order to rob him.

King County prosecutors charged Kevion Maurice Alexander with first-degree murder on Friday, which also was Alexander’s 25th birthday, court records show.

Alexander and his 22-year-old girlfriend were arrested Tuesday at the Club Palisades Apartments on South Starlake Road, where they shared an apartment and where the body of Andre Aber-Williams had been found by a security guard in the parking lot just before 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 11, charging papers say.

Alexander’s girlfriend — who had met Aber-Williams on the Snapchat social-media site and had asked him to come to her apartment on the night he was killed — was booked into jail on investigation of criminal conspiracy, but apparently has been conditionally released, according to jail and court records.

Alexander remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail, jail records show.

When police arrived at the apartment complex, officers found Aber-Williams’ pants pockets turned inside out, and there was no jewelry, wallet, identification or other belongings on his body, say charging papers.

Detectives learned Aber-Williams always wore two large diamond rings and carried two cellphones; he also sold marijuana and prescription pills, which he kept inside a backpack along with a handgun and large sums of cash, according to the charges. He drove a green Chevrolet Tahoe, which was also missing, the charges say.

The night after Aber-Williams was killed, police and firefighters found the vehicle abandoned on the shoulder of Hoyt Road Southwest with a small fire burning inside the passenger compartment, the charges say. Once the fire was out, officers noted the smell of gasoline and saw a large amount of dried blood; they also discovered that the vehicle’s stereo system, including an amplifier and speaker boxes, had been removed, charging papers say.

Detectives obtained video-surveillance footage from a gas station near the apartment complex where Aber-Williams was killed that revealed his Tahoe was driven from the parking lot just before 1 a.m. and was followed by a white, older-model Buick Century that was missing its left front fender, according to the charges. Traffic cameras also captured images of both vehicles, the charges say.

On Monday, a patrol officer spotted a Buick with a missing fender driven by a woman in the 2700 block of Southwest 336th Street — and the driver turned out to be Alexander’s girlfriend, say charging papers. Police discovered she lived at the Club Palisades Apartments with Alexander.

Investigators also discovered that one of Alexander’s associates lived four blocks from where Aber-Williams’ Tahoe was set on fire — and that the man had pawned an amplifier like the one taken from the vehicle, say charging documents. When detectives went to the pawnshop, they viewed video-surveillance footage that showed Alexander had accompanied his friend to the business, the charges say.

Cellphone records, data from cellphone towers, social-media conversations and statements from Alexander’s girlfriend, friend and the friend’s girlfriend are also detailed in charging documents as evidence against Alexander.

Police say Alexander’s girlfriend told them she never intended to set Aber-Williams up for a robbery, but had a gut feeling something might happen, say the charges.

According to the charges, police also say the girlfriend admitted showing Alexander photos and videos Aber-Williams had posted on Snapchat, showing off his jewelry and cash.