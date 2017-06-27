The victim was dragging the roadkill with a rope because he didn’t want to have to smell it as he was walking. Two men wrongly believed he was dragging a dead dog. Things went south from there.
ALLYN, Mason County — Authorities say an altercation over a dead raccoon prompted a shooting in rural Mason County.
KOMO-TV reports that the strange incident occurred as a man was walking along a Kitsap Peninsula highway Sunday. Mason County sheriff’s Lt. Travis Adams says the man was dragging the roadkill with a rope about 15 feet behind him; he wanted to use it as crab bait, but didn’t want to have to smell it as he was walking.
Adams says two vehicles stopped, and people confronted the man because they thought he was dragging a dead dog. One person who had been in a pickup shot the man twice in the leg. Both vehicles then sped off.
Deputies have contacted people in the other vehicle, and authorities say they’re cooperating. No arrests have been made.
The shooting victim is expected to recover.
