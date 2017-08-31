The man became unresponsive after a Taser was used on him as he was restrained in a chair, officials said.

A 35-year-old man died Thursday morning while in custody at the Snohomish County Jail, officials said.

The man was being held on suspicion of attempted vehicle prowl and obstruction, according to Julie Moore, a spokeswoman for the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team, a team of detectives from various county law-enforcement agencies who respond to and investigate police use-of-force incidents.

The man became unresponsive after a Taser was used on him as he was restrained in a chair while being resistant to jail staff, Moore said.

He become unresponsive and the Everett Fire Department was called to the jail. The man was pronounced dead.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will take custody of the body to determine cause and manner of death and confirm identity.