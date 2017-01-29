Victim was shot multiple times while standing in front of a building near Cherry Street and 3rd Avenue
Seattle police homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man early Sunday in the 600 block of 3rd Avenue.
Police said in a post on the department’s blotter that officers responded to reports of shots fired near 3rd Avenue and Cherry Street. Detectives said a man was shot multiple while standing in front of a building. The shooter fled and no arrests have been made.
Seattle Fire medics responded and took the victim to Harborview Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Detectives are actively investigating the incident and police ask that anyone with information about the shooting to call the Homicide/Assault tip line at (206) 233-5000.
