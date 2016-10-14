The victim, Brent McDonald, was an art teacher and youth mentor who taught at Coyote Central in Seattle’s Central District. He died hours before he was to teach a woodworking class.

A King County jury on Thursday found a 55-year-old Seattle man guilty of second-degree murder for gunning down a popular Seattle art teacher on a Belltown sidewalk in December.

Richard Roundtree, who also goes by the name Richard Whitaker, had claimed his victim, Brent McDonald, was acting aggressively and so Roundtree shot him to protect himself and his girlfriend, the jury was told during opening statements Oct. 4.

Jurors clearly didn’t buy it, also finding Roundtree guilty of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Roundtree faces a prison term of 29 to 38 years when he is sentenced Nov. 16, said Dan Donohoe, a spokesman for Prosecutor Dan Satterberg.

Deputy Prosecutor Darren Thompson told jurors last week that McDonald, 49, was killed without provocation around 3 a.m. on Dec. 12.

McDonald’s chance meeting with Roundtree and his girlfriend on Third Avenue, between Lenora and Blanchard streets, was captured by a video-surveillance camera and “doesn’t show any arguing, any fighting, any hands in the air, any punches being thrown,” Thompson said during opening statements. It does, however, show that “the defendant pulled out a gun and shot Brent McDonald.”

Roundtree and his girlfriend were arrested Jan. 8 on a Metro bus on Third Avenue, about a block from where McDonald was fatally shot. His girlfriend, initially accused of rendering criminal assistance, was later granted immunity in exchange for her testimony against Roundtree.

