Wil Casey Floyd was arrested in Wisconsin, Seattle police Chief Kathleen O’Toole said.

Federal prosecutors have charged a man who is suspected to have thrown a Molotov cocktail during May Day 2016 protests, officials announced Friday.

The announcement comes days before May 1, when several planned marches, and other unplanned protests, will take place in Seattle.

Wil Casey Floyd, 32, is charged in federal court with unlawful possession of destructive devices.

He was arrested in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O’Toole said at a news conference Friday morning.

O’Toole said officers “will relentlessly pursue suspects” who attempt to harm people or property during expected protests Monday.

Floyd will appear later Friday in federal court in Milwaukee and will appear in federal court in Seattle in about two weeks, prosecutors said Friday.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, prosecutors said.

In 2016, nine people were arrested and five police officers were injured in Seattle protests.