Seattle police have identified three girls — and believe there could be more — who have been passed around and raped by male residents of homeless encampments around the Interstate-90 interchange, according to criminal charges filed this week against one suspect.

Nghia Nguyen, a 47-year-old transient who goes by the name “Asian Mike,” was charged Monday with second-degree rape, accused of assaulting a 16-year-old runaway from New Jersey who has since been returned home, charging papers say. Nguyen, who has a lengthy criminal history, was arrested Feb. 3 and booked into the King County Jail in connection with two prior drug-related offenses, jail and court records show.

The investigation by the Seattle Police Department’s Vice & High Risk Victims Unit began with a tip on Jan. 5 that a 16-year-old was being held in a tent against her will, the charges say. Detectives found her that night at the base of a highway overpass in the 1400 block of South Lane Street, near the Goodwill store on South Dearborn Street, say charging documents. Mail found in the tent led detectives to identify Nguyen as Asian Mike, the charges say.

According to the charges:

The 16-year-old told detectives she ran away in November due to problems at home and arrived in Seattle on a Greyhound bus from New York City. Over the next few weeks, she stayed with several people in homeless encampments, many of whom “raped her and had her sell herself for sex in exchange for money,” the charges say. At one point, “two of the males at the homeless encampment fought over who could have her and benefit from services she could provide,” according to the charges.

Around Christmas, the girl met “Asian Mike,” who apparently told her he was OK with the fact she didn’t want to be a prostitute, the charges say. When she first arrived at his tent, he held her down and raped her, but the girl then told detectives “she consented to having sex with Asian Mike on a daily basis because he was providing for her needs,” say the charges.

She cleaned the tent and picked up money and delivered drugs for him in exchange for food and a place to stay; he also taught her how to shoot his gun, using bottles for target practice outside their tent, according to the charges. But when the girl tried to leave him, he held a gun to her head and threatened to kill her, the charges say. The gun turned out to be a pellet gun.

The 16-year-old told detectives there were at least six other girls — including a 13-year-old — staying in encampments between the Greyhound Bus Station and the Goodwill store.

Another tip to police on Jan. 25 led detectives to a 14-year-old runaway from Idaho, who had befriended the 16-year-old until the two girls had a falling out, say the charges against Nguyen. The 14-year-old was found the next day and said she too had been “raped and sexually exploited by several persons at the homeless encampments” near Airport Way South and South Royal Brougham Way, the charges say.

While detectives were searching for the 14-year-old, they came across another 16-year-old in a motel room in Georgetown, say charging papers. Detectives “determined that she is a possible victim of rape and sexual exploitation involving Nguyen,” charging papers say. That girl was taken home to her mother in Seattle.

The 14-year-old, however, ran away from a youth-crisis center before police could arrange for her to be sent home to Idaho, say the charges.

Detectives say Nguyen admitted knowing the girls from New Jersey and Idaho but denied having sex with either and claimed “he is being framed by the homeless teens,” according to the charges.