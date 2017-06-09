The King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Dillon Graham, 24, who suffered multiple blows to the back and right side of his skull,

A 43-year-old homeless man has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly bludgeoning another man with an aluminum baseball bat, according to King County prosecutors.

Aaron Rillera, who prosecutors consider a flight risk due to his lack of ties to the community, was arrested Monday at a homeless encampment just south of the South Cloverdale Street onramp to Highway 509 in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood, according to charging papers. He remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail.

Just after 1 p.m. Monday, Seattle police and fire department medics responded to the encampment for a possible drug overdose, charging papers say. They found an unresponsive man lying just off the highway, behind a concrete barrier.

When medics attempted to treat him, they saw blood coming from his right ear and determined his injuries were not consistent with an overdose, say the charges. He was declared dead at the scene.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Dillon Graham, 24.

Detectives learned Graham, a purported meth user who occasionally visited the camp, had apparently grabbed and pushed a woman to the ground while attempting to rob her of drugs and money, charging papers say. A second woman ran to get help and Rillera and another man each armed themselves with a baseball bat, say the charges.

Rillera is accused of striking Graham on the head from behind, the charges say.

Rillera attempted to revive Graham by dragging him to a creek and splashing water on his face, police say. When that failed, he dragged Graham down a hill, attempted CPR and had his girlfriend call 911, say the charges.

An autopsy determined Dillon suffered multiple blows to the back and right side of his skull, say the charges.