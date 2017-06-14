Javen Erik Thordarson, 18, was arrested hours after the battered body of Emily Thordarson, 55, was discovered by her brother Friday evening.

An 18-year-old Seattle man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the slaying of his aunt, who was found dead in her Ballard home Friday.

Javen Erik Thordarson was arrested shortly after the battered body of Emily Thordarson, 55, was discovered by her brother.

Thordarson is being held in the King County Jail on $1 million bail. His arraignment is set for June 28.

The brother called police about 9:30 p.m. Friday after returning to the home in the 300 block of Northwest 47th Street to find his sister deceased, according to charging documents filed Wednesday by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Seattle police found injuries on her body consistent with homicidal violence, along with blood and a knife, the documents say.

A neighbor told police she saw the nephew, shirtless and carrying something in his hand, leaving the house earlier in the evening, according to the documents.

Thordarson was contacted at his South Seattle home by detectives, who saw blood on the hand-brake handle of his car, the documents say.

Thordarson, who had cuts to a hand and arm, denied being at his aunt’s home that day and explained his injuries resulted from a paper cut, according to the documents.

His father told police his son had told him that he injured himself earlier in the day after tripping and falling on broken glass, the documents say.

The victim’s brother told police his sister’s cellphone, a small case she used to carry her identification card and a bottle of prescription epilepsy medicine were missing from the home, according to the documents. Some drawers that had been closed were open and a glass window to a gun-display case was broken, but none of the rifles inside were missing.

An autopsy performed by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office found that Emily Thordarson had cuts to her face, arms and hands, likely caused by a sharp instrument such as a knife; blunt-force injuries to her forehead and scalp; and bleeding consistent with asphyxiation, the charging papers say.